Givance leads Evansville over Indiana State 65-56

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Shamar Givance posted 19 points as Evansville topped Indiana State 65-56 on Tuesday night.

Antoine Smith Jr. had 10 points for Evansville (6-16, 2-9 Missouri Valley Conference).

Cameron Henry had 15 points for the Sycamores (9-14, 2-9), who have now lost four games in a row. Cooper Neese and Kailex Stephens each had 12 points.

