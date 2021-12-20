Giants shut down Daniel Jones for season with neck injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)The New York Giants are shutting down quarterback Daniel Jones for the remainder of the season because of a sprained neck.

Coach Joe Judge said Monday the team’s medical staff reviewed Jones’ medical scans over the past 24 hours and determined it would be best if he did not play in the team’s final three games.

The doctors have said Jones only needs rest at this point to get over the injury. Surgery is not an option at this point, Judge said, adding the injury is nothing more than a sprained neck. He said the team’s sole concern was Jones’ health.

”I’ve been adamant in saying that with all the information we’ve been given from the doctors involved and the medical team that there is no, at this moment, concern for a long-term injury,” Judge said.

”This is more of a precautionary measure to make sure it’s something that isn’t aggravated or agitated before it’s healed and it doesn’t turn into something as chronic or long term.”

Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in 2019, was hurt on Nov. 28 on a run in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. The injury was diagnosed after the game.

When the Giants were in California to play the Chargers on Dec. 12, Jones was examined by Dr. Robert Watkins of the Marina Spine Center at Marina Del Rey Hospital. He returned to New York City and was then seen by Dr. Frank Cammisa of Hospital for Special Surgery.

Ronnie Barnes, the Giants’ senior vice president of medical services, said Jones still has not been cleared for contact.

”We felt the prudent decision was to place Daniel on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. With continued rest and treatment, we expect a full recovery,” Barnes said.

Jones, who has practiced with the team on a limited basis since being hurt, was not made available for comment on Monday.

The Giants (4-10) will face the Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia. Judge said either veteran Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm would start.

Glennon has started the past three games with Jones out. New York has lost all three, including a 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Fromm made his NFL regular-season debut on the Giants’ final series and moved the team 84 yards before the drive ended on downs at the Cowboys 9.

Jones finished the season 232 of 361 for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for 298 yards, although he sustained a concussion near the goal line on an attempt against Dallas on Oct. 10. He started the next game.

