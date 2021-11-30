Giants activate Ryan from COVID-19 list, Holmes goes on IR

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)The New York Giants have activated defensive back Logan Ryan off the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed cornerback Darnay Holmes on the injured list with a rib injury.

The Giants (4-7) made the moves Tuesday, a day after Ryan returned to the team headquarters after his quarantine ended and two days after Holmes was hurt in a win over the Eagles.

Ryan, who will take Holmes’ spot on the roster, is expected to play Sunday when the Giants travel to Miami to face the Dolphins, the winners of four straight.

Ryan had a team-high streak of 24 consecutive starts and led the Giants with 72 tackles when he went on the list two weeks ago. Linebacker Tae Crowder has since taken over the team tackles lead with 79.

Julian Love has played all 145 defensive snaps against the Buccaneers and Eagles in Ryan’s place.

Holmes has played in all 11 games with four starts this season. He was injured after intercepting Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts two days ago, his first pick of the season and second of his career. He had 29 tackles.

The Giants are hoping some of their other injured players return soon. Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney have been out with quad injuries and tight end Kyle Rudolph was out last week with an ankle injury.

