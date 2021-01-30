Gholston scores 24 to carry Milwaukee past IUPUI 83-76

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Colton Sandage had a season-high 28 points plus 10 assists as Western Illinois snapped its eight-game losing streak, getting past North Dakota 99-87 on Saturday night.

Will Carius had 19 points for Western Illinois (3-12, 1-7 Summit League). Cameron Burrell added 14 points and seven rebounds. Adam Anhold had 11 points.