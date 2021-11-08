Georgia’s Crean adds Gale to staff 1 day before opening game

ATHENS, Ga. (AP)David Gale has joined Georgia coach Tom Crean’s staff as associate to the head coach and director of basketball strategy.

Gale was named to Crean’s staff on Monday, one day before Georgia opens its season against Florida International.

Gale was the head coach of BC Nevezis Opibet in Lithuania in 2020-21 after two seasons coaching teams in Germany.

Gale, who played at Loyola-Chicago, served as an assistant video coordinator for the Los Angeles Clippers from 2007-11. He worked for the Toronto Raptors from 2011-17 as a video coordinator and player development bench coach for four seasons before becoming an assistant coach for Raptors 905, the franchise’s G League team. He also coached one year as an assistant for the G League Delaware 87ers.

Crean, the former Marquette and Indiana coach, is beginning his fourth season at Georgia. He is 41-49 overall and 14-40 in the Southeastern Conference at Georgia.

—

