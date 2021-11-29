Georgia Tech RB Gibbs says he will enter transfer portal

ATLANTA (AP)Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who finished third in the nation in all-purpose yards, announced plans on Monday to enter the transfer portal.

Gibbs made the announcement on his Twitter account.

”After a long and hard process and talks with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Gibbs wrote, adding ”I have loved my time here at Georgia Tech.”

Gibbs said he has made ”life long friends” with teammates and coaches, including running backs coach Tashard Choice. ”Thank y’all for believing in me and showing me nothing but love through the good and bad times.”

Gibbs also thanked Georgia Tech fans for their support.

Gibbs made the announcement two days after Georgia Tech completed a 3-9 season with a 45-0 loss to No. 1 Georgia. Gibbs ran for only 1 yard on two carries before suffering an undisclosed injury that prevented him from returning in the second half.

Georgia Tech finished with six consecutive defeats, including back-to-back losses to No. 6 Notre Dame and Georgia by a combined 100-0 margin.

Gibbs ran for 746 yards with four touchdowns in 2021, his second season. He added 470 yards receiving and 589 yards on kick returns for 1,805 all-purpose yards.

Gibbs rushed for a season-high 132 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown, in a 48-40 loss to Virginia on Oct. 23.

Gibbs’ decision comes one day after third-year coach Geoff Collins announced the firings of three assistants: offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude, co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Nathan Burton and cornerbacks coach Jeff Popovich.

On Monday, athletic director Todd Stansbury released a statement to fans in which he expressed his disappointment in the season. He said Collins, who has posted three consecutive three-win seasons, has made progress.

”Our performances in the final two games of the season were especially disappointing and were a step back,” Stansbury said. ”However, progress was still apparent at many points during the course of the season … That does not make the final results any less frustrating or disappointing, but the margin for error has been shrunk significantly. We now need to close it.”

Stansbury said he and Collins ”are working together to address why we fell short of our standards and what needs to be done to ensure that our standards are met going forward. This began yesterday with staff changes that will bring new leadership to both sides of the ball. Together, we will do what we need to do for this program to be successful under coach Collins’ leadership.”

