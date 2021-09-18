Georgia Tech-Clemson resumes after nearly 2 hour delay

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP)Georgia Tech and Clemson have resumed their game after a nearly two-hour delay due to the threat of lightning Saturday.

The sixth-ranked Tigers held a 7-0 lead over the Yellow Jackets in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener with 32 seconds left before halftime when the game was suspended. The teams were sent to the locker rooms.

Fans were cautioned to find a covered area at Memorial Stadium or head to their vehicles to wait out the delay.

The teams agreed to use the 1 hour, 52 minute delay as the halftime break. They’ll start the second half immediately after finishing the second quarter.

