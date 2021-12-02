Georgia snaps 4-game skid, beats No. 18 Memphis 82-79

ATHENS, Ga. (AP)Jabri Abdur-Rahim’s 3-pointer with less than 2 minutes remaining gave Georgia the lead, and the Bulldogs snapped their four-game losing streak by beating No. 18 Memphis 82-79 on Wednesday night.

The 3-pointer by Abdur-Rahim, who scored 15 points, gave the Bulldogs a 78-77 lead over the Tigers, who led most of the second half. Kario Oquendo, who scored a game-high 24 points, followed with a steal and jam that extended the lead to three points.

Following a missed free throw by Landers Nolley II of Memphis, Georgia’s Jailyn Ingram made one of two free throws for an 81-77 lead. A jam by Nolley, who led the Tigers with 17 points, cut the lead to two points.

Following Christian Wright’s free throw, which pushed Georgia’s lead to three points, Memphis was left with 4.5 seconds to set up a possible tying 3-pointer. Emoni Bates’ heave from just past midcourt bounced off the rim.

Alex Lomax scored 14 points for Memphis (5-2), which suffered its second consecutive defeat. Georgia (3-5) took its second surprising win over a ranked Memphis team in less than two years. The Bulldogs beat then-No. 9 Memphis 65-62 on Jan. 4, 2020.

NO. 5 UCLA 73, COLORADO 61

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Tyger Campbell scored 21 points and UCLA recovered after blowing most of a 17-point, first-half lead to beat Colorado in the Bruins’ Pac-12 opener.

Johnny Juzang added 15 points and Myles Johnson had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (7-1, 1-0 Pac-12), who overcame the loss of Jaime Jaquez Jr. midway through the first half.

Jabari Walker had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Buffaloes (6-2, 1-1). Evan Battey, their leading scorer who averages 14.9 points, was held to four points before fouling out with 6:30 remaining in the game.

NO. 6 VILLANOVA 71, PENN 56

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Collin Gillespie scored 26 points, Brandon Slater had 16 and Villanova beat Penn.

The Wildcats (5-2) used an early 13-0 run that gave them a needed cushion by halftime.

Gillespie, making his 94th start over five seasons, hit four 3s in the first half and pushed back the smallest of Penn runs.

Jordan Dingle led Penn with 21 points. The Quakers (3-7) hit 13 3-pointers.

NO. 10 ARKANSAS 97, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 60

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Stanley Umude scored 17 points off the bench and rkansas won its seventh straight game to start the season.

Arkansas (7-0) forced the Bears into 14 turnovers in the second half. Au’Diese Toney scored 14 of his 16 points in the final 20 minutes to ensure Arkansas’ largest margin of victory of the season. Devo Davis scored a season-high 16 points for the Razorbacks, while JD Notae scored 10, giving him double digits in each of the Razorbacks’ first seven games.

Fayetteville native Collin Cooper led Central Arkansas (1-7) with 13 points and former Arkansas forward Darious Hall added 12.

UTAH VALLEY 72, NO. 12 BYU 65, OT

OREM, Utah (AP) – Fardaws Aimaq had 24 points and 22 rebounds, Justin Harmon also scored 24 points and Utah Valley stunned BYU in overtime.

Connor Harding added 10 points for the Wolverines (7-1), who beat the Cougars for the second time in school history.

Alex Barcello led BYU (6-1) with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Spencer Johnson added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Seneca Knight and Te’Jon Lucas scored 10 points apiece.

After Johnson sent the game to overtime with a layup just before the buzzer, Utah Valley took control in the extra period. Aimaq hit a 3-pointer with 2:43 left to put the Wolverines ahead to stay, kicking off a 10-0 run over the next 2 minutes. His free throw made it 67-59 with 43 seconds remaining.

Utah Valley went 12 of 16 from the free-throw line in overtime and attempted only five shots.

OKLAHOMA 74, NO. 14 FLORIDA 67

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Tanner Groves scored 20 points to lead Oklahoma to a victory over Florida.

Groves, a transfer from Eastern Washington, shot 8 of 11 and had eight rebounds.

Jalen Hill scored 18 points and Umoja Gibson added 15 for Oklahoma (7-1), which earned its biggest win yet under new coach Porter Moser. He picked up his 300th career coaching win after previous stops at Arkansas-Little Rock, Illinois State and Loyola Chicago.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 17 points and Colin Castleton added 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Florida (6-1).

The Sooners led 9-0 before the Gators scored on a free throw nearly four minutes into the game. The Gators committed five turnovers before making a shot.

NO. 19 IOWA STATE 83, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 64

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Izaiah Brockington had 23 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, and Iowa State shook off a slow start to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Cyclones (7-0), who entered the AP Top 25 this week for the first time since Feb. 2019, extended their best start since 2015-16.

Tre Jackson scored 12 points and George Conditt added 11 points and seven rebounds for Iowa State.

Shawn Williams was 4 for 7 on 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-8). Trey Sampson scored 16 points and Kylen Milton 13 for the Golden Lions.

NO. 20 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 93, UTAH 73

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Isaiah Mobley scored 21 points and tied a career high with 13 rebounds, Boogie Ellis added 19 points, and Southern California opened Pac-12 play with a win over Utah.

Ellis scored 12 points during the final seven minutes of the first half as the Trojans went on a 23-7 run to take a 48-28 lead at halftime. USC (7-0, 1-0 Pac-12) started out 9 of 21 from the field, but made 13 of its last 14 to end the half.

Max Agbonkpolo scored 16 points and Ethan Anderson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Utah’s Both Gach tied a career high with 28 points and David Jenkins Jr. added 21. The Utes (5-2, 0-1) have dropped two straight after winning their first four. Branden Carlson – who came into the game as Utah’s leading scorer – suffered what appeared to be a right ankle injury midway through the first half and did not return.

NO. 21 AUBURN 85, UCF 68

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Walker Kessler had 17 points, a career-high 14 rebounds and six blocks, freshman Jabari Smith scored 20 points, and Auburn beat UCF.

The Tigers (6-1), who won two of three last week at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, held the Knights (4-2) without a field goal for nearly nine minutes to take control in the second half.

Smith had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals while making three 3-pointers and 5 of 6 free throws. K.D. Johnson added 11 points for Auburn.

Darius Perry led UCF with 18 points but also committed eight turnovers. Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 10 of his 11 points in the first half while C.J. Walker had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Leading scorer Darius Green Jr. was held to eight points, half his season average.

NO. 22 MICHIGAN STATE 73, LOUISVILLE 64

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Malik Hall scored eight of his 15 points in a 1:34 stretch early in the second half, helping Michigan State build a big lead it needed to hold off Louisville in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Spartans (6-2) overcame 19 turnovers by playing well in spurts and making 10 of 18 3-pointers.

The Cardinals (5-2) led late in the first half, trailed by just two points shortly after halftime and fell behind by 20 midway through the second half.

Louisville’s El Ellis scored 16 of his career-high 22 points in less than six minutes, cutting the deficit to eight points with 1:26 left, but the visitors couldn’t get closer. Dre Davis scored 15 points and Malik Williams had 10 for the Cardinals.

Michigan State freshman Max Christie scored eight of his 11 points in the second half. Gabe Brown and Jaden Akins scored 10 each, and Marcus Bingham contributed nine points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

NO. 23 WISCONSIN 70, GEORGIA TECH 66

ATLANTA (AP) – Brad Davison scored nine straight points midway through the second half and finished with 27, leading Wisconsin past Georgia Tech.

Wisconsin leading scorer Johnny Davis added 15 points and six rebounds.

The Badgers (6-1) carried a one-point lead into halftime and built a 10-point advantage in the second half behind the play of Davison.

Michael DeVoe scored 33 points, and sophomore guard Deivon Smith had nine points and 11 rebounds for Georgia Tech (5-2), which had its five-game winning streak halted.

NORTH CAROLINA 72, NO. 24 MICHIGAN 51

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Caleb Love scored 22 points to help North Carolina take control after halftime, and the Tar Heels handled Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

North Carolina led 29-27 at the half and shot 58% after the break to turn the game into a surprising rout.

Dawson Garcia added 14 points, and Armando Bacot had 11 points and 14 rebounds. More important, Bacot was fouled twice in a span of 12 seconds by Michigan’s top big man, Hunter Dickinson, early in the second half.

That sent Dickinson to the bench for the next 10-plus minutes with four fouls. The Tar Heels (5-2) pounced to take advantage, while the Wolverines (4-3) got nothing going in response and trailed by as many as 25 points.

Freshman Moussa Diabite scored 13 points to lead Michigan, while Eli Brooks added 11 points. The 7-foot-1 Dickinson finished with four points and five rebounds in 18 minutes.

NO. 25 SETON HALL 85, WAGNER 63

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Jared Rhoden had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Kadary Richmond added 10 points, leading Seton Hall past Wagner on Wednesday night.

Richmond also added nine assists, six rebounds, four steals, and a blocked shot as Seton Hall (6-1) won its third straight game.

Alexis Yetna added 11 points, six rebounds, and two blocked shots for the Pirates. Tyrese Samuel chipped in 15 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Raekwon Rogers led Wagner (2-1) with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Jahbril Price-Noel added 11 points and Elijah Ford had 10.

