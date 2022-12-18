Mike White knows Notre Dame very well, however Sunday will be the first time that he coaches against the school.

The Georgia coach hopes his charges dust off the cobwebs following a long layoff on Sunday when the Bulldogs (7-3) face the Fighting Irish (7-3) in a Holiday Hoopsgiving matchup in Atlanta.

White has ties to Notre Dame, with his father, Kevin, serving as the university’s athletic director from 2000-08. Kevin White hired Mike Brey in July 2000, and Brey will be on the opposite sideline of Mike White on Sunday.

“Arguably his greatest hire,” White said of Brey, per the Athens Banner-Herald. “I’m not eager to play Mike Brey. I don’t know who is. Just a program I’ve got a ton of respect for.”

White, however, has done some positive things in his own right during his first season at Georgia. The Bulldogs already have eclipsed their win total from last season (six).

Georgia, however, has been idle since dropping a 79-77 decision at Georgia Tech on Dec. 6.

Terry Roberts scored a team-high 16 points in that contest, however he also missed a 3-pointer, committed two turnovers and was called for an offensive foul in final 1:17 of the second half.

Roberts boasts team-leading averages in points (14.2), assists (4.4) and steals (1.9) for the Bulldogs.

Like Georgia, Notre Dame also fell in its most recent contest — a 79-64 setback to Marquette last Sunday.

Nate Laszewski scored 20 points for the Fighting Irish, marking the third time this season he has scored at least that many. Notre Dame, however, was outrebounded 41-32, including 15-9 on the offensive glass.

“That is a Big East kind of beating,” Brey said.

“Driving at your throat, coming at you, grabbing at you, holding you. We don’t get guarded like that in the ACC. We used to be a little more battle-tested playing against that.”

Laszewski has team-best averages in points (14.9) and rebounds (8.3), while Trey Wertz is contributing 4.1 assists per contest.

–Field Level Media