ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)Frederick Gaudreau scored twice, including a long-distance empty netter, and Matt Dumba notched his third goal of the year as the Minnesota Wild beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Mats Zuccarello also scored to extend his point streak to eight games and Filip Gustavsson made 16 saves to help Minnesota win its third straight.

Elmer Soderblom scored for Detroit and Magnus Hellberg – making just his second start this season and the sixth of his career – finished with 18 saves.

SENATORS 3, CANADIENS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Shane Pinto, Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk scored in Ottawa’s three-goal second period and the Senators held for their third straight win.

Alex DeBrincat had three assists as Ottawa won for the seventh time in 10 games (7-2-1). Cam Talbot stopped 23 shots made 23 saves to win his third straight start.

Kirby Dach and Christian Dvorak scored in the third period for Montreal, which has lost five of its last eight (3-4-1), but were unable to score the equalizer. Sam Montembeault stopped 28 shots.

CANUCKS 4, FLAMES 3, SO

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Andrei Kuzmenko scored the only goal of the shootout and Vancouver got its sixth straight road win.

Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and Sheldon Dries scored in regulation for the Canucks. Nils Hoglander had two assists and Spencer Martin stopped 35 shots to improve to 9-3-1.

Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis scored for Calgary, which lost its fourth straight overall – third straight beyond regulation – and fell to 6-1-1 in its last eight at home. Dillon Dube had two assists and Jacob Markstrom finished with 24 saves.

Kuzmenko scored on the Canucks’ first attempt of the tiebreaker, firing a shot over Markstrom’s glove. Dube and Backlund both missed on Flames’ final two attempts to give Vancouver the win.

