Gaston, No. 11 Texas women beat TCU 77-42

AUSTIN, Texas (AP)DeYona Gaston made of 8 of 8 from the field and scored 16 points, Joanne Allen-Taylor added 12 points to help No. 11 Texas beat TCU 77-42 on Saturday night for its sixth consecutive win.

Lauren Ebo had eight points and 10 rebounds for Texas (21-6, 11-5 Big 12) and Rori Harmon had five points and 11 assists.

Ebo put back her own miss before Gaston scored six consecutive points to cap an 8-0 spurt over an 82-second span that made it 12-5 about 4 minutes into the game. Okako Adika hit a 3-pointer to cap a 9-2 run that tied it at 16-all, but Texas scored the next 13 points to take the lead for good.

Aliyah Matharu, Shay Holle and Harmon each hit a 3-pointer as the Longhorns scored 19 of the final 21 second-quarter points to take a 48-26 lead into halftime.

Adika and Lauren Heard scored 11 points apiece for TCU (6-19, 2-14), which has lost 11 in a row.

Gaston and Audrey Warren – who have combined to start 33 games this season for Texas – left the game in the third quarter and did not return after suffering apparent head injuries.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

