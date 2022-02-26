Garcia leads Kent St. past Central Michigan 73-71

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP)Andrew Garcia had 21 points plus 10 rebounds as Kent State won its 10th consecutive game, narrowly defeating Central Michigan 73-71 on Saturday night.

Sincere Carry added 20 points for the Golden Flashes. Carry also had seven rebounds. His three-point play with 25 seconds remaining gave Kent State a two-point lead and the Golden Flashes held on to win.

Tervell Beck had 10 points and seven rebounds for Kent State (19-9, 14-4 Mid-American Conference). Malique Jacobs added seven rebounds.

Cameron Healy scored a season-high 32 points for the Chippewas (7-20, 6-10). Harrison Henderson added 16 points. Kevin Miller had 10 points and eight assists.

The Golden Flashes evened the season series against the Chippewas. Central Michigan defeated Kent State 72-69 on Dec. 29.

