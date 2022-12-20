MINNEAPOLIS (AP)The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo finalized their one-year, $11 million contract on Tuesday, giving the slick-fielding, big-swinging corner outfielder a fresh start following a rough 2022 season.

The deal was agreed to on Friday. Gallo was at Target Field on Tuesday for introductions and logistics, saying he’s eager to reset his mechanics at the plate.

”I kind of got into some bad habits last year that are tough to get out of midseason,” said Gallo, who is a career .199 hitter over eight seasons with 177 homers.

A two-time All-Star with the Texas Rangers who was selected MVP of the All-Star Futures Game at Target Field in 2014, Gallo looked lost at the plate last year with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him at the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Gallo hit .160 with 19 homers and 47 RBIs, striking out 163 times in 350 at-bats.

Gallo has struck out 455 times in 1,041 at-bats while batting .183 with 67 homers and 150 RBIs over the last three seasons. He has two Gold Glove awards.

”We think he fits our team really well, a guy who can go play anywhere in the outfield and by all accounts has tremendous skills at first base as well,” president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. ”This is a guy who’s going to be a big part of this team this year.”

The Twins designated outfielder Mark Contreras for assignment to open a roster spot. More moves could be coming, too. Gallo is the sixth left-handed-hitting outfielder on the 40-man roster, joining Max Kepler, Trevor Larnach, Alex Kirilloff, Matt Wallner and Nick Gordon. Kirilloff could play first base and Gordon’s greatest value is as a multi-positional player, but that’s still a glut.

