NFL

CLEVELAND (AP)Deshaun Watson changed his mind. The Browns have their franchise quarterback, one with some extra heavy baggage.

Despite sexual misconduct allegations made by nearly two dozen women against Watson while he was with Houston, Cleveland will make him its starting QB, the face of its organization and the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Watson waived his no-trade clause and accepted a trade to the Browns after previously rejecting the team – a stunning reversal that rocked the NFL and changed the trajectory of two organizations.

The Browns are paying a hefty price for Watson. They’re sending the Texans first-round draft picks the next three years plus a 2023 third-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick. Houston is shipping Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick to Cleveland.

Watson’s also receiving a five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract, a record.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The Carolina Panthers agreed to a three-year, $61.9 million contract extension with No. 1 wide receiver D.J. Moore, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. The team also signed four other free agents.

The Panthers also added four-time All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker from the Los Angeles Rams, center Bradley Bozeman from the Baltimore Ravens, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis from the Washington Commanders and linebacker Damien Wilson from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Moore received a contract extension through the 2025 season that included $41.6 million in guaranteed money, according to Rosenhaus.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed with former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a $10.75 million deal for next season, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract is pending a physical, which should be completed soon.

Smith-Schuster wasted little time in announcing the move himself, tweeting to Chiefs fans: ”Let’s Go!”

The Chiefs have been searching for a high-profile wide receiver to take the pressure off Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce in the passing game.

The 25-year-old Smith-Schuster, who caught 323 passes for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns during his first five seasons in Pittsburgh, should fill the void nicely. And he comes on a relatively low-risk one-year contract after he sustained a shoulder injury in Week 5 last season that ultimately limited him to just 15 catches for 129 yards in five games.

BASEBALL

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) – It may look a little weird for a few days, but Freddie Freeman officially put on Dodger blue and Kris Bryant donned the purple and black of the Colorado Rockies.

A few miles away in Mesa, Japanese star outfielder Seiya Suzuki also was in camp, ready to bolster the Chicago Cubs.

It was introduction day in Arizona for some of sport’s biggest free agent signings. In the case of Freeman and Bryant, the money is certainly substantial but the pull of family loomed large in both decisions.

Freeman said goodbye to the World Series champion Atlanta Braves earlier this week, signing a $162 million, six-year deal to join an already loaded Los Angeles lineup.

As for Bryant, he finalizing his $182 million, seven-year deal with the Rockies.

Suzuki also finalized his deal, signing with the Cubs for $85 million over five seasons. Chicago will pay an additional $14,625,000 as a posting fee to Suzuki’s club, the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Japan’s Central League.

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Braves capped a busy week with another stunning move, signing three-time All-Star closer Kenley Jansen to a $16 million, one-year contract.

The 34-year-old Jansen, who had 38 saves and a 2.22 ERA in 69 appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, is expected to take over from Will Smith as the Braves’ primary closer.

General manager Alex Anthopoulos said he discussed the signing with Smith before finalizing the deal.

The left-hander had 37 saves and was especially effective down the stretch and in the postseason for the World Series champions. In the playoffs, Smith had six saves and didn’t allow a run over 11 innings.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Duke began retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA Tournament with minimal stress, beating Cal State Fullerton 78-61.

Freshman Paolo Banchero scored 17 points to lead the Blue Devils (29-6), who jumped to a double-digit lead in the first 4 1/2 minutes and remained in control throughout. Duke led by 10 at halftime and pushed the margin to 20 midway through the second half.

The West Region’s No. 2 seed had five players score in double figures while playing its neighboring state, backed by vocal sections of fans eager to be part of what they hope will be Krzyzewski’s six-game run to title No. 6. Next up: Michigan State in Sunday’s second round.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – MICHIGAN STATE 74, DAVIDSON 73

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Joey Hauser scored a career-high 27 points and Michigan State edged Davidson 74-73 to set up a second-round matchup between Hall of Fame coaches – the Spartans’ Tom Izzo and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski.

A.J. Hoggard added 14 points for the seventh-seeded Spartans (23-12). They had to wrestle away control of a tight game in the second half and then hang on against a desperate comeback push in the final seconds.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Alfonso Plummer scored 15 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 12 seconds to go, and fourth-seeded Illinois escaped 13th-seeded Chattanooga with a 54-53 win.

The Big Ten co-champion Illini (23-9) never led until the final minute and survived when Chattanooga star Malachi Smith missed twice in the closing seconds.

Illinois will play fifth-seeded Houston on Sunday.

Illinois All-America center Kofi Cockburn had 17 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

GOLF

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) – Matthew NeSmith tied the Copperhead course record at Innisbrook with a 10-under 61 and set the tournament record for 36 holes in building a two-shot lead going into the weekend at the Valspar Championship.

Scoring has been low all week after rain softened the course and the wind has been minimal. Even so, no one had posted better than 64 until NeSmith put together the round that was more than nine shots better than the average.

He had eagle putts on three of four par 5s, making an 8-footer on the par-5 14th. He shot 30 on the front nine, and his 18-foot birdie putt on his final hole at No. 9 burned the edge of the cup.

The 61 tied the course set by Padraig Harrington in 2012.

NeSmith was at 14-under 128, breaking by two shots the 36-hole record at the Valspar Championship that Sam Burns and Keegan Bradley set a year ago. Adam Hadwin of Canada, whose lone PGA Tour victory was five years ago at Innisbrook, had a 66 and was two shots behind.