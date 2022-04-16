NBA

CLEVELAND (AP)Trae Young scored 32 of his 38 points in the second half and the Atlanta Hawks overcame losing center Clint Capela to a knee injury to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 107-101 in the play-in on Friday night and earn the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 playoff seed.

Young scored 16 points in third quarter to rally the Hawks from a 10-point halftime deficit, and added another 16 in the fourth to finish off the Cavs, whose inexperience showed throughout the second half.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 19 points for Atlanta, which will play No. 1 seed Miami in the first round. Game 1 is Sunday in South Florida.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Brandon Ingram scored 30 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the depleted Los Angeles Clippers 105-101 in a play-in Friday night and earn the West’s No. 8 seed for the playoffs.

The Pelicans made the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18. They’ve been without Zion Williamson all season because of a foot injury.

The Clippers were dealt a huge blow earlier in the day when Paul George entered the league’s health and safety protocols. They’d already been without Kawhi Leonard all season while he rehabbed an ACL injury. He watched from the bench early in the game.

CJ McCollum added 19 points for New Orleans, which will play No. 1 seed Phoenix in the first round. Game 1 is Sunday in the desert.

NHL

An independent investigation commissioned by the NHL Players’ Association found that executive director Don Fehr and others were not responsible for wrongdoing when they failed to act on a report that a Chicago Blackhawks player had been sexually assaulted by a staff member in 2010.

A law firm hired to look into the Fehr and the union’s actions in 2010 and 2011 concluded miscommunication and misunderstanding were behind the lack of action after Kyle Beach reported being assaulted by video coach Brad Aldrich.

The NHLPA executive board was shown the report last week. Players voted in favor of making it public.

NFL

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Indianapolis Colts have solidified their secondary by signing five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

The move comes one day after Indy signed former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rodney McLeod. The two additions should help a secondary that lost two starting cornerbacks from last season.

Gilmore joins the Colts after being traded from New England to Carolina last season. The 31-year-old Gilmore finished with 16 tackles and two interceptions while playing in nine games last season. The 10-year veteran has 427 career tackles and 27 interceptions in 127 career games.

– By AP Sports Writer Michael Marot.

SOCCER

The longest-serving manager in the Premier League was fired on Friday when Burnley got rid of Sean Dyche in a late-season gamble to avoid relegation from England’s lucrative top flight.

It’s a big call by Burnley’s American ownership, the ALK Capital investment group, given Dyche’s history and standing at a club where he has achieved so much – in relative terms – on one of the smallest budgets in the league.

He has been in charge since October 2012, during which time his team was promoted twice from the second-tier Championship, achieved two top-half finishes in the Premier League and qualified for Europe for the first time in 51 years.

OBITUARY

NEW YORK (AP) – Mike Bossy, one of hockey’s most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.

The Islanders and TVA Sports, the French-language network in Canada where he worked as a hockey analyst, confirmed Bossy died Thursday night. A team spokesman said Bossy was in his native Montreal.

Bossy had revealed his diagnosis in October in a letter to TVA Sports.

Bossy helped the Islanders win the Stanley Cup from 1980-83, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1982. He scored the Cup-winning goal in 1982 and ’83.

Bossy was a first-round pick in 1977 and played his entire 10-year NHL career with New York. He won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year, got the Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly conduct three times and led the league in goals twice.

Bossy scored 50 or more goals in each of his first nine seasons – the league’s longest streak. He and Wayne Gretzky are the only players in hockey history with nine 50-goal seasons.

—

