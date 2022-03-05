Friday Sports in Brief

AUTO RACING

LAS VEGAS (AP)Chandler Smith used a brilliant final lap Friday night to hold off both Daytona winner Zane Smith and boss Kyle Busch to win the Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It was the third victory in 40 career starts for Smith, a 19-year-old from Georgia who is in his second season driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Chandler Smith was side-by-side with Zane Smith as the two trucks took the white flag for the final lap around the speedway. They had raced three-wide with Busch, the winningest driver in series history, and finally broken away for a two-truck battle for the win.

Chandler Smith used a crossover move to seize the lead from Zane Smith and coast to the win.

Busch finished third and was followed by Stewart Friesen, as three Toyota drivers finished in the top four. Ryan Preece and Tanner Gray were fifth and sixth to give Ford three drivers in the top six.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse will begin a national search for a new women’s basketball coach, athletic director John Wildhack announced Friday.

The announcement comes two days after the Orange (11-18, 4-14 Atlantic Coast Conference) concluded their season under acting head coach Vonn Read with a sixth straight loss, 88-69 to Clemson in the ACC Tournament, a team Syracuse defeated by 40 points in December.

Read, who guided the Orange to six straight convincing wins in December before things began to unravel, will continue to serve as acting head coach during the search, Wildhack said.

Read was placed in a difficult position three months before the season began. He was tabbed to replace Quentin Hillsman after his former boss resigned amid allegations by several former members of the program of bullying, threats and unwelcome physical contact.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) – Nancy Fahey, a Hall of Fame coach who won five national championships at the Division III level, is retiring from coaching after five seasons at Illinois.

Fahey’s announcement Friday came a day after the Illini finished a 7-20 season with a loss to Nebraska in the Big Ten women’s tournament.

Fahey replaced Matt Bollant, who was fired after one winning season in five years and was sued for allegedly racially abusing players. Bollant denied wrongdoing;. A university report said the claims were unfounded but paid a $375,000 settlement to be divided among the players.

Fahey had her greatest success coaching at Washington University in St. Louis and was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. Washington coached there for 31 seasons and reached the NCAA Division III tournament 29 times, including 10 runs to the Final Four. She won four straight national titles from 1998-2001 and another in 2010.

PARALYMPICS

The Winter Paralympics opened Friday in Beijing with the Russian athletes sent home, the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get to China and an impassioned call for peace.

Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee, declared his horror at the fighting in Ukraine and called on world authorities to promote peace.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, shortly after the Winter Olympics wrapped up in Beijing, is roiling the world. And the world of sports is no exception.

Paralympic organizers initially announced that Russians and Belarusians would be allowed to compete in Beijing, but reversed course one day before the opening and expelled athletes from both countries. They cited tensions in the Athletes Village. The Russian Paralympic Committee called the decision ”absolutely politicized.”

The live broadcast of the opening on Chinese state TV did not translate Parsons’ condemnation of war and and then lowered the volume of his remarks in English for a while. The Chinese government has been restricting anti-Russia views in state media and online. Unlike the U.S. and Europe, it has not criticized the invasion and opposed sanctions on Russia.

