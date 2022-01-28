Friday IV lifts E. Illinois over UT Martin 58-53

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Sammy Friday IV posted 13 points as Eastern Illinois broke its 10-game losing streak, narrowly defeating UT Martin 58-53 on Thursday night.

Kejuan Clements had 12 points for Eastern Illinois (3-17, 1-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Paul Bizimana added four blocks.

UT Martin totaled 23 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Bernie Andre had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Skyhawks (7-14, 3-6). KK Curry added 16 points and three blocks.

