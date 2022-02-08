Freshman Azzi Fudd finally fit; No. 8 UConn looking forward

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Freshman Azzi Fudd was supposed to pair with good friend Paige Bueckers this season and lead No. 8 UConn in a romp toward its 14th straight Final Four and 12th national title.

Instead, Fudd, the nation’s top recruit, and Bueckers, the reigning national player of the year, have spent most of the season sitting next to each other on the bench, injured and watching as UConn fought to stay relevant after losses to Georgia Tech, Louisville and Oregon.

”This isn’t at all how I expected my freshman year to go,” Fudd said Sunday.

But, the 5-11 guard returned late last month from a stress injury in her right foot that had kept her out of the lineup since Nov. 22. On Sunday, she finally got her first start in just her eighth game. Fudd hit seven 3-pointers, scored a season-high 25 points and led the Huskies over then-No. 7 Tennessee 75-56.

The performance, which also included four rebounds, four assists and no turnovers in 39 minutes led to her being named the Big East freshman of the week for the first time. More importantly, it has given her team a much needed jolt of confidence.

”Azzi’s like a walking bucket,” senior Evina Westbrook said. ”Whenever the ball comes out of her hands, we know it’s going in, no question.”

In the four games since her return from injury, she’s averaged almost 14 points.

”She’s always been known as a great shooter and she has a beautiful shot, really, really pretty to watch to be honest with you,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. ”We knew going in, you don’t leave her open. The game plan was not to leave Azzi Fudd open, that was not the game plan.”

Coach Geno Auriemma said it was great not only to see Fudd playing again, but playing with a smile on her face. A lot of top freshman, he said, have a hard time coming into this program and seeing names such as Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart on the wall of Gampel Pavilion.

”Sometimes kids that come in with that kind of hype, it’s like an obligation, `I know everyone expects me to do this and I hope I don’t let anybody down,”’ he said.

Coaches, he said, have been trying to break Fudd of her perfectionist mindset and she seemed to be having fun on Sunday, he said.

”It’s pretty hard to not be happy when your teammates get you so many open shots,” Fudd said.

On Wednesday, the Huskies (15-4, 9-0 Big East) will host Villanova (15-6, 9-3). Auriemma hopes to have 10 healthy players, the most since early December.

Junior Aubrey Griffin is out for the season after undergoing back surgery, and for now, Bueckers remains on the bench. But, she’s still on schedule to return late this month from the fractured left tibia at the knee and torn meniscus that have kept her out since Dec. 5, Auriemma said,

That could make the Huskies a very tough out during the NCAA Tournament.

”It’s going to be very scary, and definitely scary for our opponents,” Fudd said. ”We’re going to be a nasty team with everyone healthy.”

