Evan Longoria provided a much-needed spark for the San Francisco Giants in Sunday’s come-from-behind 6-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Longoria ripped a three-run home run and the Giants overcame being no-hit for 6 2/3 innings and avoided a three-game sweep at the hands of the NL’s worst team.

The Giants will now look to take this positive momentum into Philadelphia when they visit the reeling Phillies on Monday.

“It’s good to feel some success in a big situation,” Longoria said. “I felt like that was something that the team definitely needed. … The last three days, it seemed like we were kind of waiting for somebody to get a big hit. I was obviously happy to be the guy to come through in that situation.”

Longoria was out for the first month after recuperating from surgery on his right index finger. Over Longoria’s last six games, he’s 8 for 22 with four home runs and eight RBIs.

“I still feel like there’s a lot of work to do,” Longoria said. “I’m not anywhere close to where I’d like to be, but I feel like now, my legs are underneath me. I feel as healthy as I have, as confident as I have.”

The Giants will hand the ball to Logan Webb (5-1, 3.54 ERA). Webb has made one career start against the Phillies, going four innings and allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks in 2021. He took a no-decision.

Brandon Belt (right knee) could be activated during this series against the Phillies.

The Phillies, meanwhile, are hoping to avoid a fourth straight loss.

Philadelphia appeared to be on the verge of salvaging a win in the finale of a three-game series against the host New York Mets on Sunday. But the Phillies couldn’t hold a 4-3 lead, allowing a run in the ninth and another in the 10th to fall 5-4.

Closer Corey Knebel (1-4) blew the save and the Phillies dropped 10 1/2 games behind the Mets in the National League East.

“I keep saying it, but we’ve got to be ready to go,” two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper said. “We’ve got to play. We’ve got to keep going. We’ve got to keep grinding. We can’t be happy about losses.”

Teammate Rhys Hoskins said it’s a matter of being “as professional as we can.”

“The guys that walk into this room every single day walk in the same that they did yesterday and will probably walk in here tomorrow the same,” Rhys Hoskins said.

Kyle Gibson (3-2, 3.94 ERA) is scheduled to start against the Giants. He’s 0-1 with a 4.24 ERA in three career starts against the Giants.

Gibson allowed seven hits and two runs in five innings with eight strikeouts and one walk in his most recent start, taking a no-decision in the Phillies’ 6-5 loss to the host Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

The Phillies could receive a boost with the return of Mickey Moniak in center field. Moniak suffered a broken right hand during an otherwise successful spring training. He just just completed a rehabilitation stint by going 13 for 33 with one home run, two triples and two doubles.

