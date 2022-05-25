PARIS (AP)LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek tries to extend her winning streak to 30 matches when she plays in the second round at Roland Garros against 43rd-ranked Alison Riske of the United States. Swiatek has won the past five tournaments she’s entered and was the 2020 champion in Paris. Riske’s best performance at a Grand Slam tournament was getting to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2019. Other top women in action Thursday at the French Open include No. 3 seed Paola Badosa, who faces Kaja Juvan, and two-time major finalist Karolina Pliskova, who plays Leolia Jeanjean of France. No. 13 Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, will face Alize Cornet of France in the first night session match between women at Court Philippe Chatrier in this year’s French Open. Reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who is seeded No. 2 in the men’s draw, will open the day’s schedule in Chatrier against Laslo Djere of Serbia. No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, last year’s runner-up to Novak Djokovic in Paris, will take on Zdenek Kolar of the Czech Republic.

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

Cloudy. High of 73 degrees Fahrenheit (23 Celsius).

WEDNESDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s Second Round: Karolina Muchova beat No. 4 Maria Sakkari 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4); Aliaksandra Sasnovich beat No. 12 Emma Raducanu 3-6, 6-1, 6-1; No. 14 Belinda Bencic beat Bianca Andreescu 6-2, 6-4; No. 17 Leylah Fernandez beat Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-2; No. 18 Coco Gauff beat Alison Van Uytvanck 6-1, 7-6 (4); Sloane Stephens beat No. 26 Sorana Cirstea 3-6, 6-2, 6-0; No. 27 Amanda Anisimova beat Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-1; Daria Saville beat No. 32 Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Second Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Alex Molcan 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (4); No. 3 Alexander Zverev beat Sebastian Baez 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5; No. 5 Rafael Nadal beat Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4; No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7 (7), 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4; Bernabe Zapata Miralles beat No. 13 Taylor Fritz 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3; No. 23 John Isner beat Gregoire Barrere 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5); No. 27 Sebastian Korda beat Richard Gasquet 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

300 – Match wins at Grand Slam tournaments for Rafael Nadal, trailing only Roger Federer’s 369 and Novak Djokovic’s 325 on the men’s career list.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

”Before, I would let the losses kind of affect me more so than I am right now. Now I just look at everything as a lesson, and I know exactly where I went wrong, where I can improve, where other people are better than me.” – Reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu after exiting her French Open debut in the second round.

