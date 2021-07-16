French Open champ Krejcikova cruises to Prague Open semis

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PRAGUE (AP)French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova eased past doubles partner Katerina Siniakova on Friday, winning an all-Czech quarterfinal 6-3, 6-0 at the Prague Open.

The second-seeded Krejcikova next faces China’s Xinyu Wang, who beat Grace Min of the United States 6-3, 6-3.

The eighth-seeded Tereza Martincova beat Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia 6-2, 6-2.

In the other quarterfinal, ninth-seeded Greet Minnen of Belgium beat Australia’s Storm Sanders 6-2, 6-1.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

NCAA Tournament

More Big Tournament

The Masters

More Masters Report
More Home Page Top Stories