Freeman scores 21 to lead Akron over Miami (Ohio) 66-55

AKRON, Ohio (AP)Enrique Freeman had 21 points and 13 rebounds as Akron beat Miami of Ohio 66-55 on Friday night.

Xavier Castaneda had 11 points for Akron (14-6, 7-3 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Ali Ali added 10 points.

Dae Dae Grant had 18 points for the RedHawks (9-12, 3-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Mekhi Lairy added 12 points.

