Freeman-Liberty scores 27 to carry DePaul over UIC 72-66

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Javon Freeman-Liberty had 27 points as DePaul beat Illinois-Chicago 72-66 on Tuesday night.

David Jones had 15 points and nine rebounds for DePaul (9-1). Nick Ongenda added 12 points. Philmon Gebrewhit had seven rebounds.

Damaria Franklin scored a season-high 24 points and had 12 rebounds for the Flames (3-7). Michael Diggins added 12 points. Jalen Warren had 11 points and eight assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick