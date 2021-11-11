Freeman-Liberty lifts DePaul past Coppin State 97-72

The somewhat mysterious charitable giving strategy known as donor-advised funds is a point of contention in the philanthropic community, but a new report released Thursday is shedding light on what types of organizations benefited most from it in the past few years.

Donor-advised funds, which are similar to charitable investment accounts, allow donors to receive a tax deduction upfront without directly giving the money to a working charity. Though donors can't get the money back from these funds, the federal government doesn’t mandate them to disburse the money, leading critics to argue they've essentially become warehouses for charitable dollars.