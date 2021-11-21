Freeman-Liberty carries DePaul past W. Illinois 84-80

CHICAGO (AP)Javon Freeman-Liberty had a career-high 33 points plus 11 rebounds as DePaul narrowly beat Western Illinois 84-80 on Saturday night.

Brandon Johnson had 15 points and seven rebounds for DePaul (4-0). Nick Ongenda added 15 points and three blocks. David Jones had 12 points.

Luka Barisic scored a career-high 21 points for the Leathernecks (3-1). Trenton Massner added 16 points and eight rebounds. Will Carius had 16 points.

