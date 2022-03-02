Freeman-Liberty carries DePaul past Marquette 91-80

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Javon Freeman-Liberty had 26 points as DePaul got past Marquette 91-80 on Wednesday night.

David Jones had 16 points for DePaul (15-14, 6-13 Big East Conference). Jalen Terry added 16 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Johnson had 13 points.

Justin Lewis had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (18-11, 10-8). Stevie Mitchell and Darryl Morsell added 12 points apiece.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick