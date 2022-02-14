Franklin, Carter spark UIC past IUPUI 57-54

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Damaria Franklin and Jace Carter scored 12 points each as Illinois-Chicago edged past IUPUI 57-54.

Carter added six rebounds for the Flames (10-14, 6-9 Horizon League). Jalen Warren had 11 points. Jamie Ahale hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to give UIC a 54-51 lead with 1:46 left. Warren sank 3 of 4 free throws in the final 26 seconds to preserve the victory.

B.J. Maxwell had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Jaguars (2-22, 0-13), who have now lost five games in a row. Bakari LaStrap added 12 points. Chuks Isitua had 10 rebounds.

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars on the season. UIC defeated IUPUI 67-65 on Jan. 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick