Formula 2 Championship driver Lundgaard making IndyCar debut

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing will field a car for Formula 2 Championship driver Christian Lundgaard in Saturday’s IndyCar road course race in Indianapolis.

The Danish driver recently tested an Indy car for the first time with the team at Barber Motorsports Park.

He’ll drive the No. 45 Honda for RLL. He has two Formula 2 podiums this season.

”There’s been a lot of work to make this happen and prepare as best as possible, and I’m feeling ready for the challenge,” he said. ”I’ve actually watched all IndyCar races this year, so to be given the chance to line up on the grid is amazing.”

—–

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports