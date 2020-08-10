Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Former WWE wrestler Kamala dies from COVID-19

Sports

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Former WWE wrestler Kamala has died from the coronavirus. He was 70.

The wrestler’s death was confirmed by the WWE. It is not clear when the wrestler, whose real name was James Harris, died.

Harris traveled the world in the 1980s and early 90s wrestling people like Hulk Hogan and the Undertaker.

WREG spoke with Harris in 2012 after he lost a leg from high blood pressure and diabetes complications.

Even in his struggles to adjust to life without his leg, he said he only wanted fans to see him in one way.

“Don’t think of me as, ‘Oh please help me, help me.’ I don’t want them to think of me like that,” Harris said in 2012. “I want them to think of me as uplifting.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular