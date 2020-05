PHOTO: In this June 18, 1996, file photo, Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan, left, receives the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player trophy from Commissioner David Stern during a ceremony in Chicago. Stern is not in the Hall of Fame, he never played in an All-Star game and he is about a foot shorter than most NBA stars. But try to find an NBA legacy more lasting than Stern’s, who is retiring Saturday, Feb. 1, after exactly 30 years on the job. (AP Photo/Charles Bennett, File)