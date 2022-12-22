DALLAS (AP)Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders.

McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 65 points and is seeking his third consecutive scoring crown. He has a 14-game point streak, the longest active run in the league.

Janmark’s second goal was an empty-netter with 3:11 to play.

Nugent-Hopkins also had two assists, and Edmonton rookie Stuart Skinner made 25 saves.

The Oilers arrived in Dallas having lost 4-3 to St. Louis in a shootout at home, 4-3 in regulation at home vs. Anaheim, and 4-3 in overtime at Nashville.

”This was an important game for us,” coach Jay Woodcroft said. ”This is not an easy building to take two points out of. People dug in. The way we played tonight was inspired.”

Roope Hintz, rookie Wyatt Johnston and Tyler Seguin scored for the Stars, who were coming off a 3-1-1 Eastern Conference road trip. Jake Oettinger stopped 29 shots.

”We’re not a team that gives up six,” Seguin said. ”We’ve found offense this year, but we can’t lose what makes us so good, which is how we defend.”

Foegele one-timed a pass from Leon Draisaitl, whose 55 points this season are second in the NHL to McDavid, following a turnover by Miro Heiskanen. It was Foegele’s fourth goal of the season and first since Nov. 19 in his third game back after missing 10 while on injured reserve.

Hintz took a pass from Jason Robertson in the right circle and scored at 14:49 of the first period on a one-timed shot off his left leg hard enough that he lost his balance and landed on his belly.

The Oilers answered 1:11 later on a goal by Janmark, who spent his first five NHL seasons with Dallas and joined Edmonton as a free agent last summer. Klim Kostin skated with the puck behind the Dallas net and slipped a pass across the crease that Janmark tapped in to tie it 1-all.

”I think I’ve scored all my points this year against former teams,” Janmark said. ”Brings a little extra out of you.”

The Stars needed only 27 seconds of the second period to go ahead 2-1 on Johnston’s rising wrist shot on the rush. Johnston has nine goals – going into play Wednesday night he was tied for third among NHL rookies.

The Oilers again responded quickly, 2:09 later, when Hyman scored 25 seconds into a power play for the NHL’s top-ranked unit. Seven of Hyman’s 15 goals this season have come on the power play.

Nugent-Hopkins put Edmonton ahead 3-2 at 8:18 on a shot that deflected off the stick of Dallas’ Ryan Suter.

Seguin’s tip-in on the Stars’ power play at 17:56 tied the score at 3.

Jamie Benn had the secondary assist on Johnston’s goal for his 800th career point. He’s third all-time in scoring for the Minnesota-Dallas franchise that began play in 1967, behind Mike Modano (1,359 points) and Neal Broten (867).

NOTES: Kostin and Dallas F Mason Marchment had two assists each. . The Stars announced before the game that F Denis Gurianov has been granted an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to family reasons. . The Oilers’ fathers are on this trip and toured the Dallas Cowboys’ complex in Frisco not far from the Stars’ headquarters.

