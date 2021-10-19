Flyers rout Kraken 6-1, spoil Hakstol’s return to Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny scored, Carter Hart stopped 24 shots and the Flyers spoiled former coach Dave Hakstol’s return to Philadelphia with a 6-1 win over the expansion Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

Joel Farabee, Derick Brassard, Ryan Ellis and Justin Braun also scored for the Flyers.

Carson Soucy scored the first goal in four games for a Kraken defenseman in team history. The previous three were each decided by one goal. Philipp Grubauer had 15 saves on 20 shots in just over 28 minutes of action. Chris Driedger made six saves on seven shots in just over 31 minutes for Seattle (1-2-1).

Hakstol was hired by the Flyers in 2015 out of a college job at North Dakota. He was fired in December 2018 after he went 134-101-42, coaching the third-most games in franchise history behind Fred Shero and Mike Keenan – and the most for the Flyers without winning a playoff series.

RANGERS 2, MAPLE LEAFS 1, OT

TORONTO (AP) – Artemi Panarin scored in overtime, Igor Shesterkin stopped 40 shots and New York beat Toronto.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist for New York (2-1-1), the 100th two-point game of his NHL career.

Michael Bunting scored for Toronto (2-1-1), which got 21 saves from Jack Campbell.

Panarin won it at 3:48 of a frantic, end-to-end extra period off a faceoff in the Maple Leafs’ end. He played a quick give-and-go with Zibanejad before firing a shot past Campbell.

DUCKS 3, FLAMES 2, OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Jamie Drysdale scored in overtime to give Anaheim a win over Calgary.

Drysdale tapped in a pass from Troy Terry at 3:26 of overtime for the winner.

Cam Fowler and Rickard Rakell also scored for the Ducks, who started a four-game trip with a victory. Anaheim goaltender John Gibson made 41 saves.

Blake Coleman scored in his debut with the Flames, and Elias Lindholm added a goal. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots.

BLUES 7, COYOTES 4

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Jordan Kyrou had two goals and two assists, and St. Louis scored five times in a 5:07 span of the second period for a win over Arizona.

Kyrou and Klim Kostin had two goals apiece during the second-period flurry, which began when Justin Faulk scored on a power play to tie it 2-all at 11:10 after goalie Carter Hutton lost his stick during a scramble in the crease.

Pavel Buchnevich and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Blues, who have won the first two games of a season-opening three-game road trip.

Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist, and Phil Kessel and Shayne Gostisbehere added three assists apiece for the Coyotes, who are winless in three games under new coach Andre Tourigny in his first NHL season.

Christian Fischer and Ilya Lyubushkin scored three minutes apart midway through the third period for the Coyotes.

Jordan Binnington made 22 saves for the Blues. Carter Hutton stopped 15 of 21 shots.

—

