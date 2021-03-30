Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win, hand Sabres 18th straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Ivan Provorov scored 42 seconds into overtime, and the Philadelphia Flyers overcame a three-goal deficit to pull out a 4-3 win and hand the Buffalo Sabres their 18th consecutive loss Monday night.

The Flyers scored three times in the third period to overcome a 3-0 deficit, with Sean Couturier forcing overtime by tipping in Provorov’s point shot with 1:29 left, and Philadelphia’s net empty for an extra attacker.

Kevin Hayes started the Flyers’ comeback by scoring 1:50 into the third, when his shot deflected in off Dahlin’s stick. Claude Giroux scored 10 minutes later, by converting Couturier’s no-look pass in front of the net.

Henri Jokiharju, Cody Eakin and Brandon Montour scored to put the Sabres up 3-0 through two periods. Buffalo felll to 0-15-3 to match the NHL’s 14th-worst skid and longest since the Pittsburgh Penguins went 0-17-1 during the 2003-04 season.

PENGUINS 2, ISLANDERS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Casey DeSmith made 19 saves after starter Tristan Jarry’s mysterious exit and Pittsburgh held on to beat New York for the sixth time in eight meetings this season.

Jarry left after the first period and DeSmith filled in by holding the Islanders at bay as Pittsburgh pulled even with New York for second place in the East Division.

Jared McCann scored his eighth goal of the season – and fifth in his last 10 games – and Anthony Angello got the first power-play goal of his career. John Marino had two assists as Pittsburgh finished off a scorching March with an NHL-best 25 points (12-3-1).

Matt Martin scored his seventh of the season for the Islanders and Semyon Varlamov made 20 saves.

OILERS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 2, OT

TORONTO (AP) – Darnell Nurse scored 17 seconds into overtime and Edmonton beat Toronto.

After Oilers goalie Mike Smith stopped Auston Matthews on a 2-on-1 break right off the faceoff of the extra period, the Oilers broke the other way, with Connor McDavid passing to Nurse for his 12th goal of the season, and second in two games.

Josh Archibald and Kyle Turris scored in regulation for Edmonton, while Smith stopped 29 shots.

Matthews, with his NHL-leading 23rd goal, and Mitch Marner, with a goal and an assist, scored for Toronto, which got 20 saves from Michael Hutchinson. Justin Holl added two assists as the North Division leaders fell to 6-1-2 against the Oilers this season.

McDavid, who tops the league with 63 points, extended his point streak to 11 games.

SHARKS 4, WILD 3, SO

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Erik Karlsson scored twice in regulation and then added the deciding goal in the eighth round of the shootout to lead San Jose.

Karlsson capped a stellar night by ending a streak of nine combined misses by both teams when he beat Cam Talbot with a slap shot.

Karlsson had his first two-goal game in the regular season in more than three years and Radim Simek also scored as the Sharks rebounded from back-to-back losses in Arizona. Martin Jones made 22 saves and allowed only two goals in the shootout.

Marcus Johansen, Nick Bonino and Kevin Fiala scored for the Wild, who lost for just the third time in 11 games. Talbot made 36 saves.

AVALANCHE 5, DUCKS 2

DENVER (AP) – Philipp Grubauer got his 100th career win with a 13-save night to lead Colorado past Anaheim.

Grubauer has 57 wins since joining Colorado before the 2018-19 season and notched his 21st this season.

Gabriel Landeskog and Tyson Jost scored in the second period to help Colorado extend its points streak to 11 games (9-0-2). Mikko Rantanen, J.T. Compher and Valeri Nichushkin also scored, Cale Makar had three assists and Nathan MacKinnon added two.

Danton Heinen and Troy Terry scored for the Ducks. Ryan Miller made several highlight saves but was overwhelmed by 48 shots. He finished with 43 saves for Anaheim, which had its two-game win streak snapped.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, KINGS 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Tomas Nosek scored in the second period and Vegas beat Los Angeles.

Alec Martinez, Reilly Smith and Nicolas Hague also scored for Vegas, which has won 14 of 18 and improved to 14-2-1 at home. Jonathan Marchessault had two assists. Robin Lehner stopped 24 shots.

The Golden Knights have won six in a row, their longest win home winning streak in two years.

Matt Roy scored for Los Angeles and Jonathan Quick had 20 saves. Quick came into the game with a 6.05 goals-against average and .814 save percentage in two appearances against Vegas this season.

JETS 5, FLAMES 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist to lead Winnipeg.

Nate Thompson, Andrew Copp and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for the Jets. Nikolaj Ehlers had three assists and Kyle Connor added two. Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves for the win.

Winnipeg leads the nine-game season series against Calgary 5-2-1. After three meetings in four days, the teams don’t face each other again until May 5.

Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots over two periods and David Rittich had five saves on six shots in the third.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports