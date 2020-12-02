2021 Vrbo Citrus Bowl Northwestern vs. Auburn
January 01 2021 12:00 pm

Flowers lifts South Alabama over Emmanuel 86-47

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Michael Flowers had 17 points to lead six South Alabama players in double figures and the Jaguars rolled past Division III Emmanuel 86-47 on Tuesday night.

David Walker and Kayo Goncalves added 14 points apiece for the Jaguars (3-1). Jamal West and Tyreke Locure chipped in 12 points each. Goncalves also had eight rebounds and four blocks, while West posted nine rebounds.

Tyonn Stuckey had 14 points for the Lions.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

More Home Page Top Stories