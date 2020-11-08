Florida man is first person with Down syndrome to finish Ironman triathlon

Sports

by: The Associated Press and WSAV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Special Olympics

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 21-year-old Florida man has made history as the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon, which includes a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run in a single day.

The Special Olympics connected Chris Nikic with Ironman competitor Dan Grieb, who helped train him.  

Florida race officials required Nikic to be tethered to Grieb in the ocean Saturday for safety reasons. Grieb also rode behind Nikic on the bike course and stayed near him on the run. But Nikic did all the work on his own.

He completed a practice, half-triathlon earlier this year in 8 hours, 25 minutes.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular