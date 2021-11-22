Flores’ putback beats buzzer as W. Illinois tops N. Kentucky

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP)JJ Flores scored the winning basket in the final second and Will Carius had 17 points as Western Illinois defeated Northern Kentucky 69-67 on Monday night.

There were four made baskets in the final half minute, the last coming when Flores got the rebound of a blocked shot and banked in the putback with .2 seconds remaining.

Luka Barisic had 16 points for Western Illinois (4-1). Trenton Massner added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Hubertas Pivorius had 20 points for the Norse (2-2). David Bohm added 14 points. Sam Vinson had 11 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick