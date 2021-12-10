Fleury posts shutout for 500th win, Chicago beats Montreal

MONTREAL (AP)Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves and earned his 500th career win as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 Thursday night.

With a shutout, Fleury joined Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy as the only NHL goaltenders to reach 500 career victories.

As the clock reached zero, Blackhawks teammates rushed over to Fleury in celebration.

Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgstrom scored for Chicago. Patrick Kane and Seth Jones picked up assists.

Jake Allen had 23 saves for Montreal.

WILD 5, SHARKS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Jordan Greenway scored twice and Minnesota beat San Jose for its eighth straight win.

Kevin Fiala, Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov also scored for the Wild, who took over the NHL lead with 39 points, their most through 26 games in franchise history.

Jonathan Dahlen and Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks.

Minnesota’s eight-game winning streak is the longest current run in the league and the third-longest in franchise history. The Wild have scored at least four goals in seven consecutive games.

Cam Talbot made 33 saves to improve to 15-5. Adin Hill made 22 saves and fell to 6-8.

PREDATORS 4, ISLANDERS 3

NEW YORK (AP) – Eeli Tolvanen scored with 11.5 seconds left to cap Nashville’s third-period rally for a victory over the Islanders.

The Islanders led 3-2 after Noah Dobson’s goal early in the third, but Nashville rallied to keep New York winless in seven games at its new arena.

The Islanders are 0-5-2 at UBS Arena. It is the first time in NHL history a team has gone winless in its first seven games in a new venue.

Yakov Trenin, Ryan Johansen and Colton Sissons scored, and David Rittich made 18 saves for Nashville, which has won three straight and four of five.

Austin Czarnik and Anders Lee scored for New York. Semyon Varlamov stopped 25 shots but remained winless too, falling to 0-5-1.

LIGHTNING 5, MAPLE LEAFS 3

TORONTO (AP) – Steven Stamkos scored early and set up Tampa Bay’s final three goals in a win over Toronto.

The short-handed Lightning were without four significant players and still managed to win their fifth straight game.

Ondrej Palat scored twice and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Taylor Raddysh added goals for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves.

Ondrej Kase had two goals, William Nylander also scored and Jack Campbell made 22 saves for the Maple Leafs, who lost for the third time in four games since losing forward Mitch Marner to a shoulder injury on Friday.

DUCKS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1, SO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Trevor Zegras and Rickard Rakell scored in the shootout and Anaheim rallied past Columbus for its second straight win.

Isac Lundestrom scored for Anaheim and John Gibson stopped 33 shots for his fourth straight win against Columbus.

Alexandre Texier scored for the Blue Jackets and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots in the loss.

Columbus has lost six of seven.

BLUES 6, RED WINGS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Nathan Walker scored his first career hat trick and fourth-string goaltender Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves, leading St. Louis over Detroit.

The Blues recalled Walker from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, under emergency conditions Wednesday. The 27-year-old Walker, from Wales, had previously dressed in 25 NHL games, recording three goals and two assists.

Lindgren made his first start since March 7, 2020. He is fourth on the Blues’ depth chart. The 27-year-old saw his first NHL action in almost two calendar years on Tuesday and made three saves in 6:25 of relief duty.

Colton Parayko, Ivan Barbashev and Marco Scandella also scored for St. Louis.

Robby Fabbri had both Detroit goals.

BRUINS 3, OILERS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Matt Grzelcyk scored his first goal of the season in the final minutes of the third period, and Boston snapped a two-game skid with a victory over Edmonton.

Grzelcyk scored with 2:33 left in the third.

Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark finished with 41 saves.

Leon Draisaitl had two goals for the Oilers, who dropped their fourth straight game. Stuart Skinner made 27 saves.

HURRICANES 2, FLAMES 1, OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the game 4:07 into overtime to give Carolina a victory over Calgary.

Aho also scored in the first period for the Hurricanes (18-6-1) to extend his point streak to four games. Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots.

Playing against his former team, defenseman Noah Hanifin scored the lone goal for the Flames (15-6-6) but was unable to convert on an early penalty shot. Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves.

Heading into the game, the Hurricanes had allowed the fewest goals (54) in the NHL, while the Flames were second (56).

KINGS 4, STARS 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Adrian Kempe and Arthur Kaliyev scored as Los Angeles defeated Dallas.

Jonathan Quick made 27 saves for his second shutout of the season and 56th of his career. Viktor Arvidsson and Andreas Athanasiou added empty-net goals.

Jake Oettinger allowed two goals on 39 shots for the Stars, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back. They’ve dropped two straight following a seven-game winning streak.

JETS 3, KRAKEN 0

SEATTLE (AP) – Kyle Connor scored two goals and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots to lead Winnipeg past Seattle.

It was Winnipeg’s first shutout of the season. Dominic Toninato also scored for the Jets, winners in four of their last six games. Paul Stastny, Mark Scheifele and Logan Stanley had assists as the Kraken again faltered early.

Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 30 saves.

