Fire-Inter Miami CF Preview

Gonzalo Higuain is excited for the new MLS season, hoping Inter Miami can learn from a difficult 2021 campaign.

Inter finished an underwhelming 11th in the Eastern Conference last year, despite spending big on players like former Real Madrid and Juventus striker Higuain.

The ex-Argentina international finished with 12 goals and nine assists but could not lift Phil Neville’s side.

There is optimism heading into 2022, however, with Inter starting their new season at home to the Chicago Fire, who finished a place beneath them last year.

Higuain told Stats Perform: “We are fine, looking forward to (the start of the season) and very excited.

“It’s so close now, let’s hope it goes better than last year and we learn from the mistakes made so that this year it doesn’t happen again. We are excited to have a good year.”

The Fire are also looking up, though, with their own star name in Xherdan Shaqiri, signed from Lyon.

“My main goal is to be successful and bring this club back to glory,” Shaqiri said this week. “Of course, I have my own goals, but the team goals are first.”

Shaqiri is not the only new arrival, with Jairo Torres a $6 million signing, and Chicago head coach Ezra Hendrickson said: “It’s exciting times, I think, throughout the organization.

“We’ve brought in what we feel are like full quality players. And so the excitement is there, there’s some anticipation for the beginning of the season.

“Personally, I’m happy and I’m restless. I can’t wait for the first kick on Saturday. So it’s good times for the club.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Inter Miami – Gonzalo Higuain

Expect more from both Inter as a whole and Higuain individually. “I want to improve my numbers, which I did my whole career, improve year after year,” he said. “I hope that this year I can do better to help the team qualify (for the playoffs) and be able to compete for MLS. I hope I can improve my numbers, that’s my goal and that’s what I’ve prepared this pre-season.”

Chicago Fire – Kacper Przybylko

Shaqiri brings obvious excitement and has talked a good game, but the Fire will also need those with MLS experience to step up. Przybylko, signed in a trade from the Philadelphia Union, is one man who could have a huge impact in turning around the team’s fortunes.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Inter Miami and Chicago each won once against the other in two meetings last season, with Miami coming from 2-1 down to beat the Fire 3-2 at home in August. Rodolfo Pizarro’s 93rd-minute winning goal was one of three stoppage-time winners for Miami last season.

– Inter Miami have lost the season opener in each of their first two MLS campaigns, the fourth team in league history to do so (FC Cincinnati, Minnesota United, Toronto FC). No team have lost the season opener in each of their first three MLS campaigns.

– The Fire have failed to win any of their last 12 season-opening matches, the longest such streak in MLS history (D4 L8). Chicago’s last season-opening win came against FC Dallas to begin the 2009 campaign.

– Higuain was involved in 21 of Inter Miami’s 36 goals last season. No other Miami player even reached half of Higuain’s total in 2021 (Pizarro – 10).

– Przybylko led the Union in scoring with 12 goals in 2021, the third straight season he was the team’s top scorer (including ties). Przybylko is the only player in Union history to lead the team in scoring in three successive seasons (including ties).