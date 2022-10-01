CINCINNATI (AP)Jhon Duran scored twice to build a three-goal lead, and the Chicago Fire beat Cincinnati 3-2 on Saturday night in a result that clinched a playoff berth for defending champion New York City.

Duran scored in the 56th and 75th minutes, both with assists from Brian Gutierrez, who got a goal in the 59th for 12th-place Chicago (10-15-8).

Luciano Acosta scored in the 78th minute for fifth-place Cincinnati (11-9-13) and Brandon Vazquez got his 17th goal of the season in the 89th.

Cincinnati’s Sergio Santos was given a red card by referee Lukasz Szpala in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time after Santos fouled Rafael Czichos near midfield.

New York City (14-11-7) plays Orlando on Sunday.

Cincinnati outshot the Fire 18-12, with four shots on goal to six for the Fire.

Roman Celentano made three saves for Cincinnati.

Both teams are in action on Oct 9, the final day of the regular season. The Fire host the New England Revolution and Cincinnati visits D.C. United.

—

