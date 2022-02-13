Filewich carries S. Illinois past Evansville 69-62

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Kyler Filewich came off the bench to tally 12 points and lead Southern Illinois to a 69-62 win over Evansville on Saturday night.

Dalton Banks had 11 points for Southern Illinois (13-13, 6-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Lance Jones added 10 points and six rebounds. Steven Verplancken Jr. also had 10 points.

Blaise Beauchamp had 19 points for the Purple Aces (6-18, 2-11). Evan Kuhlman added 18 points. Shamar Givance had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick