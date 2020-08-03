Field of Dreams game in Iowa postponed to 2021 due to virus

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams game in Iowa has been postponed until 2021 because of the novel coronavirus.

The game at a newly constructed ballpark on the cornfield adjacent to the site of the 1989 movie had been scheduled for Aug. 13 in Dyersville.

The Chicago White Sox originally had been set to host the New York Yankees. When MLB remade its schedule following the delayed start to the season, the St. Louis Cardinals became the opponent.

MLB will keep the White Sox as one of the teams for the game next year. The other team has not been determined.

