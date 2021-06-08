Fever, Sky meet in matchup of WNBA’s lowest teams

The Chicago Sky have lost seven straight games after winning their first two of the season. The Indiana Fever have dropped nine of 10 games to start the year and haven’t been competitive in most of them.

Something has to give Wednesday night when the WNBA’s two worst teams meet in Chicago, each hoping for a result that might turn things around.

On paper, the Sky appear to have more hope to figure things out. Their past four defeats have occurred by a total of 12 points, including Saturday’s 68-63 setback in Los Angeles that saw the Sky give up a fourth-quarter lead.

“There’s stuff we have to correct,” Chicago coach James Wade said. “We have to be able to play for each other to hold these leads. It’s not just that we’ve lost seven in a row, but we’ve lost four in a row the same way. We have to keep pushing through. We will.”

Wade hopes the Sky’s big offseason acquisition, Candace Parker, will be able to return after missing the past eight games with an ankle sprain. Parker had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the season opener at Washington but hasn’t played since.

As for Indiana, it’s had five days to think about its most recent poor performance, a 98-63 loss against a Los Angeles team that dressed only eight players and didn’t have leading scorer Nneka Ogwumike due to injury.

The Fever have lost five in a row since an 89-77 win over Washington on May 23, and none of those games has been that close. The average margin of defeat has been a whopping 25 points, and the Fever have allowed an average of 97 points per game in that span.

For the season, Indiana is permitting 89.6 points per game and playing poor first-shot defense. Opponents have shot 48 percent from the field, including 45.2 percent on 3-pointers.

