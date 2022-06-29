(Stats Perform) – Following a particularly wild offseason, a handful of schools will be on the move across FCS college football on Friday when NCAA conference changes go into effect for the 2022-23 academic year.

The FCS will grow to 130 programs, a record for the Division I subdivision, with three schools beginning the transition from Division II. James Madison will depart the FCS to move up to the FBS.

—=

FCS Membership Additions on July 1

ASUN: Austin Peay (from Ohio Valley Conference), Kennesaw State (Big South), North Alabama (Big South)

Big South: Bryant (Northeast)

CAA: Hampton (Big South), Monmouth (Big South); also, James Madison departs for the Sun Belt in the FBS

Northeast: Stonehill (Division II)

OVC: Lindenwood (D-II)

Southland: Texas A&M-Commerce (D-II)

Western Athletic: Southern Utah (Big Sky); in addition, current member Dixie State to be renamed Utah Tech

—=

Future FCS Changes

In 2023, North Carolina A&T will leave the Big South and give CAA Football a 14th program, an FCS record for a single conference; Murray State will move into the Missouri Valley Football Conference from the OVC; and Lamar will leave the WAC after two academic years to rejoin the Southland Conference. Also, Jacksonville State (ASUN) and Sam Houston (WAC) will move up to the FBS in Conference USA.

In 2025, Texas-Rio Grande is expected to have an FCS start-up program in the WAC.