Steve Cherundolo cannot wait to see what Gareth Bale can bring to Los Angeles FC, as the Wales international joins the California outfit ahead of their MLS clash with FC Dallas this week.

The multiple-La Liga and Champions League winner has joined on a one-year contract in the latest – and arguably biggest – star name signing to grace the North American league, ahead of an intended starring role with his country at Qatar 2022 later this year.

For Cherundolo, the veteran striker’s arrival brings a wealth of possibilities to the already high-flying Banc of California outfit, and he believes that he will only strengthen their prospects going forward.

“There are simply not many players in the world who can have an impact on a match like Gareth Bale,” he stated.

“He can be dangerous in so many different ways, and we expect him to complement what we believe is already a strong team from the moment he arrives.

“His knowledge of the game and experience in playing in big games will be invaluable.”

Bale will not be available for LAFC until next month, but that does not stop the hosts from presenting a fearsome challenge for their Texan visitors, with Dallas defender Marco Farfan outlining the test they face on the road.

“We know it’s another tough place to play,” he added. “They’re top of the table in the league. So right now, we need to learn how to manage these type of games, these are the type of games we need to win.

“So now we go on to LAFC and we have to switch our mentality quick again. We can’t keep our spirits down and we have to go up against LAFC with confidence.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LAFC – Carlos Vela

Even without the arrival of Bale, LAFC have not wanted for an up-front threat this season – and Vela will remain a potent presence with the Welshman’s arrival. His six goals and four assists is part of the reason they are flying high right now.

Dallas – Jesus Ferreira

Few players can match the total number of goal involvements Ferreira has boasted so far this campaign. The Dallas man has scored nine goals with an additional three assists on top, to showcase his particularly judicious touch.

KEY OPTA FACTS

Los Angeles FC has won three of its last four matches against FC Dallas (D1) dating back to 2019, including a 3-2 victory in Dallas last October. Cristian Arango scored all three goals for LAFC in that match, his only MLS hat-trick to date.

Los Angeles FC has 33 points after 16 matches following a 2-0 win over the Red Bulls on Sunday. It marked the 34th straight regular season home match in which LAFC has scored, equaling the fourth-longest streak in MLS history (Real Salt Lake – 2017-19).

FC Dallas has just one win in its last five MLS matches (D1 L3) following a 2-2 draw with Austin on Saturday. Dallas has conceded nine goals in those five games after allowing just eight goals in its first 11 games of the season (W6 D4 L1).

Los Angeles FC scored both of its goals against the Red Bulls in the second half on Sunday, taking its total to a league-high 22 goals after halftime. LAFC has conceded just three second half goals, a league low.

Paul Arriola scored the first of FC Dallas’ two goals against Austin on Saturday, scoring for the eighth time in his last eight starts for club and country. The goal was Arriola’s eighth in MLS this season, setting a new personal single-season best for him ahead of the seven goals he scored for D.C. in 2018.