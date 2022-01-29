Farrakhan carries Eastern Michigan over Miami (Ohio) 85-75

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Noah Farrakhan had a career-high 28 points as Eastern Michigan defeated Miami (Ohio) 85-75 on Saturday. Nathan Scott added 25 points for the Eagles. Scott also had 10 rebounds.

Mo Njie had nine rebounds for Eastern Michigan (8-11, 3-5 Mid-American Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Darion Spottsville added seven rebounds.

Eastern Michigan scored 55 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Isaiah Coleman-Lands scored a career-high 20 points for the RedHawks (9-10, 3-5). Dae Dae Grant added 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Kamari Williams had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick