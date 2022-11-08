FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP)The Atlanta Falcons’ depth at left guard took another hit on Tuesday when Matt Hennessy was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Hennessy started in Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers as a fill-in for Elijah Wilkinson, who was placed on IR last week with a knee injury. Another left guard, Jalen Mayfield, already is on IR.

Hennessy, a third-round selection from Temple in the 2020 draft, started two games at center as a rookie.

Colby Gossett played behind Hennessy against the Chargers and could start in Thursday night’s game at Carolina.

The Falcons also signed safety Jovante Moffatt to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Moffatt played in the past two games on special teams as a standard practice squad promotion.

Outside linebacker Quinton Bell and offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison were signed to the practice squad. Cornerback BoPete Keyes was released from the practice squad.

