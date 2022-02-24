Falcons hire former Bears GM Ryan Pace as scouting executive

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP)Former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace has accepted a senior executive position on the Atlanta Falcons’ scouting staff.

Pace is reuniting with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot. The two previously worked together in New Orleans.

The Falcons announced Pace’s hire Thursday.

Pace was fired by the Bears on Jan. 10 following seven seasons as general manager. His exit was accompanied by the firing of coach Matt Nagy following a 6-11 finish in 2021.

After Pace was hired out of the Saints’ front office in 2015 to replace Phil Emery, the Bears went 48-65 with two postseason appearances. The Bears’ highlight under Pace came in 2018, when they won 12 games.

Before moving to Chicago, Pace spent 15 years with the Saints, moving up from coaching intern to director of player personnel.

Pace joins Phil Emery and Ruston Webster as senior personnel executives on the Falcons scouting staff.

