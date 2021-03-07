Explosive Lee gets Delaware going in blowout of Maine

NEWARK, Del (AP) – DeJoun Lee ran back the opening kickoff for an 87-yard touchdown and Delaware stayed firmly in control in a 37-0 pasting of Maine on Saturday in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams.

Lee also tallied 85 yards on 14 carries with another score, quarterback Nolan Henderson ran for a touchdown and threw for another, and the Blue Hens scored a touchdown in all four quarters.

The Blue Hens (1-0, 1-0) dominated this one on both sides of the ball. Offensively they ran it 47 times for 224 yards; a 4.8-yards per carry average. Henderson threw for 146 yards with 16 completions to seven different receivers.

Defensively, Delaware held Maine to 112 yards of total offense allowed the Black Bears (0-1, 0-1) only two conversions on 14 third-down attempts and forced them to turn it over on downs twice on fourth down.

It was the Blue Hens’ first shutout since beating Lafayette 37-0 on Sept. 8, 2018.

Joe Fagnano threw for 61 yards for Maine.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball