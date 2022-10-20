On Episode 50, Kevin Powell is joined by Zack Pearson from BearReport.com. They discuss the play of Justin Fields through six games, look ahead to upcoming opponents and give their predictions for Monday night’s game.
by: Brian Althimer
Posted:
Updated:
