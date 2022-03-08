EPL takes games off Russian TV over Ukraine war

LONDON (AP)The English Premier League will disappear from Russian TV after suspending its deal with its state-owned broadcast partner after the invasion of Ukraine.

Clubs agreed at a meeting in London on Tuesday to cancel the rights deal with Sberbank-owned Rambler that was due to run until the end of the season.

No decision has been taken yet on whether to annul the new rights contract from next season with Match, which is owned by state energy giant Gazprom.

The league used matches last weekend to show solidarity toward Ukraine, where Russia has been at war for two weeks. The blue and yellow of Ukraine’s flag was displayed across stadiums in England’s top division.

